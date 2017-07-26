Latest Articles
Hamburg Journal Business News – November 2020 NEWS Grassroots Pharmacy offers on-site flu shot clinics for businesses. Call Grassroots to schedule a convenient flu shot for your employees, 859.263.1382. Microsoft is phasing out Internet Explorer. Wil Winstead, Director of 46Solutions says, “We’ve...
Holiday Happenings in Hamburg for November 2020 Disclaimer: events are subject to change. Sunday, November 1 The 37th Annual Thoroughbred Classic is going virtual this year. The 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, & Challenge will take place on Sunday, November 1 through...
Lexington Family News and Updates for November 2020 IN THE SCHOOLS In-person learning for 2021 school year Fayette County Public Schools students have the option of returning to in-person learning five days a week in January, said FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk, summarizing...
Hamburg Neighborhood News for November 2020 OPENINGS New to the Neighborhood Transformation Personal Training partnered with Marshall Lifestyle Medicine to open M Club Fit on Old Todds Road, in the former location of Cadence Fitness. Texas Roadhouse x2 Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road left...
Hamburg Home and Garden News for November 2020 BIA receives support for training program BIA of Central Kentucky’s training program received funding to assist traditionally underrepresented students enrolling in their Workforce Development Training Program through a partnership with the Lexington-Bluegrass Association...